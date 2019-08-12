People offer namaz at mosque in Ayodhya on Eid-Al-Adah

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): People offered namaz at a mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Adah here on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, a petitioner in Babri Masjid case, Mohammad Iqbal Ansari said," I wish all the people of the country on Eid al-Adah. I extend my wishes to people from all sections of society and send out a message of harmony."

On being asked about Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court, Ansari said, "We have 100 per cent hope from the court. We have put all the evidence before the court. We believe in the Constitution of the country."

A cleric said, "Today, we offer sacrifice. I want to say that sacrifice here also means giving up all the bad habits a person possesses ." (ANI)