People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque in Lucknow as places of worship reopens today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): People offer prayers at Eidgah Mosque in Lucknow on Monday as religious places across the country reopen from today in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Union Home Ministry to prevent coronavirus spread.

As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of holy books, choir/singing groups are not allowed.

"People are happy that all the religious places are reopening today. People in the group of five at a time performed namaz for Fajar. We have measured temperature of people before they entered the mosque and provided sanitizer," Maulana Khalid Rashid, Imam, Eidgah told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

