People provided with 'Pakka house' under PMAY-G in J-K's Rajouri district

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): Under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna- Gramin (PMAY-G), several houses were provided to people living in the Rajouri district's Kotranka village in Budhal block, Jammu and Kashmir. People living in the hilly and rural areas have been provided with these houses.



"Under PMAY-G, 3,000 houses have been completed in my block, the other requests of houses have either received first, second or third instalments. Through this scheme, many people have been benefited," Mohsin Hanif, Block Development Officer, Old Budhal Block said.



In order to make the PMAY-G scheme reach the needy people, the Block Development Officer said, "To ensure the allotment of houses to the people in need, I myself verify all the requests by going on the ground."

"Under the PMAY scheme, poor people have been given houses. This is a support given to the poor people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through this, people can create their Pakka house (Concrete house)," Aijaz Ahmed, Sarpanch said.

Under Centre's "Housing for All by 2022" campaign, the flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given a 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G). (ANI)

