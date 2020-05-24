People reaching state to choose between paid COVID test and home quarantine: Goa govt

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Goa government on Saturday said that the people coming to the state by air, rail or road route will have the option to either undergo a paid COVID-19 test at the entry point or undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

"The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be uniform for road, rail and air passengers. After the thermal screening, passengers can either opt for a COVID-19 test or a 14-day quarantine at home. They can choose between the two options, through a self-declaration form which will be given to them during the journey," said the State Health Secretary Nila Mohanan in a press conference on Saturday.

"Meanwhile, the SOP for the international passengers travelling to Goa, which includes a mandatory 14-day stay in institutional quarantine, however, remains unchanged," Mohanan added.

The cost of the COVID-19 test charged by the state government is Rs 2,000 and would have to be borne by the incoming passenger.

One more person on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases to 39 in the State, said Nila Mohanan. (ANI)