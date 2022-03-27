People rush for anti-rabies jabs after buffalo died due to dog bite in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): In a strange case, a huge number of locals rushed for anti-rabies jabs in Gwalior after they consumed food made from the milk of a buffalo that died allegedly of a dog bite, on Saturday.

According to the reports, a buffalo died three days after the bite of a rabid dog in Chandpur village of Dabra district.

The people who consumed food made from buffalo milk reached the hospital to get an injection of anti-rabies.



"There was panic and a huge crowd gathered outside hospitals; around 40 took the anti-rabies vaccine. We educated them that the virus isn't transferred through buffalo milk," said Dr Manish Sharma, Gwalior Chief Medical Officer. (ANI)













