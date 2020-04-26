People rush to buy books in Agartala during lockdown relaxation

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): As book shops open in Agartala, guardians flock to purchase books for their wards during the relaxation period of lockdown.

This comes after Tripura government introduced CBSE syllabus in all schools.

CBSE books have been introduced in all government schools affiliated under the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), but new books have not yet reached due to the lockdown. In such a situation, people are busy buying text and reference books for the students so that they get familiar with the new textbooks as online classes have already started in most of the schools.

"Since it is the starting of the session, demand for CBSE books and reference books has started. Most of the book stalls are open now but still there is transportation problem and which has not normalized and so we are managing with the stock of books which we had before the lockdown," said Sayan Paul, a book seller.

"Right now, we are distributing books till the stock is there and if the books arrives we shall distribute with uninterrupted supply. Everything depends on the transportation. Though the board is still TBSE but the books are now of CBSE so it might create some problem," Paul added.

"I have come to collect the class eleven CBSE math and chemistry book for my elder brother's son who appeared for the class X board examination. We do not have much problem as the results are yet to be out, so if we collect the books, he could go through them," said Satyajit Das, a book customer. (ANI)

