People rush to markets during lockdown relaxation in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): People rushed to markets here to buy essentials after the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak was relaxed for a few hours on Tuesday.



The lockdown was relaxed from 6 am to 3 pm and people were seen practicing the rule of social distancing by queuing properly and wearing masks.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

