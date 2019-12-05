People rush to shops after AP govt sells onions at Rs 25 per kg

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The people in Chipurupalli town of Vizianagaram district on Thursday rushed to shops after Andhra Pradesh government started selling onions at Rs 25 per kg.

The people who came to know that onions are being sold at a cheaper price rushed to the Rytu Bazars here in the morning and waited for the Bazar authorities to open the gate to the market yard.

As the people lost their cool after some time, they started to create a ruckus to enter the premises to purchase onions. Some women also jumped off the compound wall to reach the shops.

The decision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came at a time when onion prices have surged across the country.

Onion prices in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg due to low production, causing distress among the citizens. (ANI)

