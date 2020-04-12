People seen flouting social distancing norms while purchasing vegetables in Hubli

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): People flouted social distancing norms at a vegetable shop in Madhura Estate area in Hubli.

People were seen flouting social distancing guidelines while purchasing vegetables as they flock to the markets without wearing masks.They were seen standing next to each other while purchasing vegetables.

Meanwhile the area near Shantinagar Nagshettykoppa, here, has been sealed and declared a containment zone.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area.

So far, 214 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths, have been reported in the state.

Karnataka Government has announced extension of lockdown till April 30.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

