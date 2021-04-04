People seen without masks during cricket match at Mumbai's Dadar, amid COVID-19 surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, people were seen without face masks during a cricket match at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area on Sunday morning.

The city reported 9,090 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday, taking active cases to 62,187 here.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours yesterday.



According to the state health department, 37,821 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

The state Education Department yesterday announced that students from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any examination. (ANI)

