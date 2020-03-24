People should appreciate those fighting against COVID-19, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said people should appreciate those who are working tirelessly to combat the spread of coronavirus, even as the national capital is under lockdown.

He also said that no cases of the disease have been reported in the national capital in the last 40 hours.

"On the request of our Prime Minister, we clapped for our doctors, nurses and others who are giving essential services. But now I am getting information that a landlord has forcefully evacuated a nurse tenant as she treats coronavirus patients," Kejriwal said in a digital press conference.

"Some people are not allowing the pilots and air hostesses to enter their colonies. This is not right. These people are risking their lives and working tirelessly for us and we are behaving in this way. We need to appreciate them for their work. We should change this mindset," he added.

Kejriwal said that there are a total of 30 coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"There are a total of 30 coronavirus cases in the national capital. In the last 40 hours, no new patient has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Of the 30 patients, some patients have gone home. There are only 23 patients now," he stated.

The Chief Minister said while it is good news that no cases have been detected, the fight against COVID-19 should go on.

"This is good news but we should not be happy as the fight is still on. The numbers might spike anytime. We should remain alert. We have formed a team of doctors and medical experts and they will give me a report on how to deal with the situation if the number rises in coming days," he said.

"We need to help each other in these times and government is taking all the necessary steps to combat coronavirus," Kejriwal added.

He said that tenants who are not in a condition to pay their rents to landlords, a concession can be given for two to three months.

"We are taking hard steps to save the lives of our citizens. We need to help each other in these times. There are many daily wage earners in Delhi who stay at rented homes. If some tenants are not in a condition to pay their rents to landlords, they can be given some concession for two to three months," Kejriwal stated.

"Many landlords messaged me saying that they have agreed not to take rent from such tenants. We are also increasing the numbers of night shelters and people are voluntarily distributing foods in these shelters," he further said.

The lockdown in Delhi came into effect from 6 pm on Monday and will remain in force till March 31. (ANI)

