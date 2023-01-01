"People should avoid going hospital..." DDCA director raises concerns for Rishabh Pant

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to visit Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment in a hospital in Uttarakhand.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection," he said.

"There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI over the phone.

Shyam Sharma on Saturday arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet cricketer Rishabh Pant who was admitted there following the accident.

DDCA Director said Pant is stable and recovering.

"He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)," said Shyam Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Shyam Sharma said that if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.



Talking to ANI, Sharma said, "A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we'll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we'll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery."

Sharma informed reporters on Saturday that Pant has told him that he was trying to save his car from potholes when the accident occurred.

Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) "He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee."

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun. (ANI)

