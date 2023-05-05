"People should bring their concerns to govt, cooperate with authorities": 'Pained' Manipur governor amid violence

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

The Northeast state has been on the boil in the wake of violence around rallies taken out by tribal communities.

"I am very pained with the violent incidents in Manipur over the past two days. I appeal the people to maintain peace, tranquillity and harmony I appeal the people to not take part in any violence or arson activity, and not to pay heed to any rumours. The people should bring up their concerns to the government and cooperate with the authorities. I pay condolence to those who died in the violence, and wish for the recovery of those injured," the Governor said.

Meanwhile, sources further informed that addtional companies of central forces are being deployed in Manipur.

"Several companies of BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles, along with the Army, are being deployed today. More security deployment will be done tomorrow as well. Maximum deployment of CRPF is being done in the state in a bid to enforce law and order," a source said.

Earlier, on Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had a telephonic conversation with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged him to appeal all comunities to ensure peace in the wake of the recent violence.

Sources in the Mizoram Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told ANI that the two CMs spoke for more than 45 minutes on the prevailing situation in Manipur.



Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also opened a helpline for the students in the violence-hit state.

"We have activated the HELPLINE 1800-345-3644 for students staying in #Manipur and for parents in case of emergencies. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of our students studying in the state," he said in a tweet.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio also announced helpline numbers for the people from Nagaland, who are presently in Manipur and state capital Imphal.

"State Police Control Room: 0370 2242511, Fax: 0370 2242512, Whatsapp: 08794833041, Email: spcrkohima@gmail.com, NSDMA: 0370 2381122/ 2291123," he stated in a tweet.

Violence erupted on May 3, during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

A curfew was also imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

"Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category," the Manipur government said in a statement. (ANI)

