EAM S Jaishankar while attending BJP membership drive in Ahmedabad on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
EAM S Jaishankar while attending BJP membership drive in Ahmedabad on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

People should take nationalism forward: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 14:37 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was elected to Rajya Sabha on Friday, said on Saturday that people should take nationalism forward and bring up good leadership to fight terrorism.
Speaking at an event marking the launch of a BJP membership drive, he said "it is our weakness that people are taking advantage of our mutual differenes. We should take nationalism forward and bring up good leadership to combat terrorism."
The former Foreign Secretary said the BJP should take in good people which will benefit not only the party but the entire nation.
"I have worked in the foreign service for 40 years. I have seen the world and realised that there are some countries which have gone ahead of India in the last thirty years and felt that why can't we do the same. But I have also seen some countries which were behind us in the past have also moved ahead. I was upset that why were were lagging. There was shortcoming in India's vision in the past but now under the leadership of Modi Ji things are changing," Jaishankar said.
"The country can only move ahead if the citizens believe that it is their country and work towards developing it. You have seen a tremendous change in the last five years and this has left an impact on the recently- concluded elections," he said.
He also expressed gratitude to those who backed him in his election to Rajya Sabha in the poll held on Friday.
"It is a matter of pride that I am among you people. I express my gratitude for choosing me as a representative of Gujarat. I am a new member of the BJP," he said.
Apart from Jaishankar, Jugal Ji Thakor, the other BJP candidate, had won the Rajya Sabha election yesterday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl