People should visit Himachal to beat Delhi's pollution: BJP MP Kishan Kapoor

New Delhi,[India], Nov13 (ANI): As the air quality plummeted to the severe category in Delhi and the NCR on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh, Kishan Kapoor said the people of the national capital should visit the hill state for better health.

When asked about people from the national capital visiting Himachal to escape air pollution, Kapoor said "Pollution level is a huge problem in Delhi. Himachal Pradesh is the best place for good health and 'Dharmshala' is one of the best places in Himachal Pradesh in this aspect."

On being asked if the appeal to the people of Delhi was only for getting away from pollution, Kapoor said: "If anyone wants to come to Himachal for health or religious reasons they are most welcome." (ANI)

