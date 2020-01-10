People stage protest march against CAA, NRC in Kolkata

Kolkata [West Bengal], Jan 10 (ANI): People here on Friday took out a march to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a protest march against the CAA and NRC in Madhyamgram city in North 24 Parganas district.

Before taking the protest march, Banerjee had said that Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of TMC will stage a sitting agitation at Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata from Friday against the CAA and NRC.

The West Bengal chief minister has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and NRC. She has also said that both CAA and NRC will be not implemented in the state.

For quite some time, she has been organizing mega rallies against the CAA and the NRC and has launched attacks on the BJP-led central government over these issues. (ANI)