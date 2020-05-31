People stage protest over water shortage in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): People in Delhi's Dwarka staged a protest on Sunday due to water shortage in the area, residents here claimed that despite complaining to the Jal Board multiple times, their problem has not been solved yet.

People here were seen holding slogans, "Please keep social distancing", while they were clearly seen flouting the norms.

Speaking to ANI, Govind Sharma, General Secretary, RWA and one of the protester said, "From the past two months there is no water. We have complained to Jal Board multiple times but it has borne no fruit".

"On one hand we are facing COVID-19 crisis and on the other hand we are not even getting water supply, how will we survive? I request Jal Board authorities and Delhi Government to solve this issue. Why aren't they listening to us? It's our demand that Jal Board authorities should come here right away and assure us of providing water supply," said Govind Sharma.

One of the residents here claimed that the authorities do not pick up their calls.

"We run with utensils all around to collect water. How will we manage like this?" she added.

"Tankers are provided here but Government is not even bothered to check if that water is enough for everyone. We are not getting water since March," said another resident. (ANI)

