People stay indoors, streets deserted as lockdown continues in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): People remained indoors, streets were deserted and shops were closed as the 10-day lockdown continued in Bhopal which had begun on July 24.
The streets of Bhopal already wore a deserted look during the Eid-al-Adha festivities which was due to the compound effect of the pandemic restrictions.
State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced this lockdown on July 22 in a statement and said that the restriction procedures would commence from July 24.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus as he had declared in a tweet on July 25.
Madhya Pradesh has 8,769 active cases of the virus with 876 total deaths. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:05 IST
