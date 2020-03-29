People still hiding travel history: J-K top official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Contact tracing teams have reported that people are hiding their travel histories, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

"Contact tracing teams are reporting that despite so many appeals people are still hiding travel histories. The couple which tested positive in Srinagar yesterday hid international travel history. This is criminal. Society is being put at risk," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, five more COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. Till now, two COVID-19 deaths have now been reported from the Union Territory.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1024. (ANI)

