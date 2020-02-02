People throng chemist in Bengaluru due to coronavirus fear

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): With the coronavirus fear gripping the city, people in Bengaluru thronged chemist.

People buying masks to prevent being infected though no positive cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the city so far.

Speaking to ANI, Nandani, a resident said, "We want to protect ourselves. Since it is a flu season, people get affected by viruses very easily. It is better to stay safe."

Confirming the increase in sales of the mask, a chemist owner Sangmesh, said, "We are selling masks daily. People are asking for N95 mask but we are out if stock so they are buying a normal mask."

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. (ANI)

