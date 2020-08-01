People throng Chennai's Kasimedu fish market ahead of complete lockdown

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): People thronged the Kasimedu fish market here on Saturday in the wake of complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

But despite a large number of people present at the market, the police was seen present at the spot to ensure that people were wearing masks and social distancing norms were followed.

The lockdown has been extended in the state till August 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government announced on Thursday.

There will be complete lockdown on all Sundays (August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30), according to a release issued by the government of Tamil Nadu.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

