People throng Jama Masjid market for Eid shopping

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus lockdown, people gathered in large numbers to shop at the market near Jama Masjid.

"As the mosques are closed for devotees due to lockdown, we have decided to not wear any new clothes. People are buying clothes only for their children," said Salman, one of the hundreds of people who were out on the streets to shop ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, with people buying clothes only for their children, it has hit the sale of garments. "This Eid our sale has dropped to almost 90 per cent," said Shahid Zubai, owner of a garment shop in Jama Masjid area.

Speaking on the measures taken to prevent coronavirus, he said, "We have kept sanitizers and without masks, people are not being allowed to enter the shop."

In view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has earlier urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

