People throng jewellery shops in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): People thronged jewellery markets in Kolkata on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.

People are gathering at marketplaces to buy some gold or silver on what they consider an auspicious day. Shops in BB Ganguly Street of Kolkata are filled with customers who want to buy gold and silver items on Dhanteras.

A customer named Soma said to ANI, "Every year on this day, we buy some gold or silver jewellery. This time, I exchanged my old chain to get a new one. I consider this festival to be auspicious. People are coming to the markets and buying things, not as much it was before the pandemic, but the crowd is still great."

Shopkeepers have noted that footfall has increased and are happy with the same.



"The markets are looking really good this time, they are better than 2020," said a shopkeeper to ANI.



Another shopkeeper added, "Last year, there were no customers due to COVID-19. Also, prices were high last year for gold and silver. But they have decreased. Footfall is also great. Profits will happen this time. People usually come to buy lighter materials during Dhanteras."

Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. (ANI)

