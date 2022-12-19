People throng Kashmir markets to buy warm clothes to beat freezing cold

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): As the temperatures dip in Kashmir with the onset of winter, people were seen thronging markets to buy warm clothes to protect themselves from severe cold in Kashmir Valley.

Temperatures in the region dip below minus Zero degrees during the season. On Monday, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.8°C.

To beat severe winter cold, people buy warm hosieries like mufflers, caps and stockings, jackets, sweaters.

"New designs have arrived in the market. New fabric is also available. People should get to know about these designs and use them. Such warm clothes serve to protect us from severe cold," a customer told ANI in a Srinagar Market.

Amid severe cold wave and freezing temperatures, People can't leave their homes without wearing a warm cap, gloves, mufflers etc.



"I have come here to buy warm clothes amid severe cold. Headaches are common these days due to severe cold. We need warm caps, mufflers gloves and other essential clothes during Winter Season. Every kind of clothing is available here," another customer said.

Latest designs of these accessories are also available in the market which attracts youth to buy these items to give them a good look and also keep them warm.

"Customers need brand items.People look out for good quality for clothes here.Customers demand to be shown quality clothes.People are ready to buy expensive clothes to survive the severe cold during winter season in Kashmir. we sell these items during this season," a shopkeeper said.

Many people associated with the business generate a good income during this season.

'We sell Caps, Mufflers, Warm Gloves. Demand of these items is high during this season. New Collection is also available this time. Customers can afford to buy these items," a shopkeeper told ANI who had put up his stall at a market in Srinagar.

The Waather Department has forecast mainly dry weather for the state for the next week. (ANI)

