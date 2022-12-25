People throng Kerala markets for 'plum cakes' on Christmas

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 25 (ANI): People across Kerala celebrated Christmas this year with extra fervour and joy as it came after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns.

Cities, towns, and villages were illuminated with decorative lights. Midnight masses were held in churches to welcome Lord Jesus.

People also thronged cake shops in Kerala capital here on Christmas eve and Sunday as feasts are a huge part of the celebrations.

People were seen busy purchasing cakes on Christmas eve. Most followed Covid-appropriate guidelines.



This year's trend in Thiruvananthapuram was plum cakes. Despite of price hike of cakes by 10 per cent this year, people demanded more cakes, especially the famous plum cakes which is a highlight of this particular year-end celebration.



The famous cake shop in Thiruvananthapuram Ambrosia had arranged a wide range of Christmas and new year cakes. Ambrosia's owner Kukku Vinod told ANI: "This year we are well prepared for Christmas. We find a change in trend this year, people are coming forward asking for plumcakes."



Ateena a customer said, "Last five years we always come here and bought plum cakes for our family and for the domestic workers. We always brought plum cake especially because it is our parents' favourite."

"They (Ambrosia) have a good collection in different designs. It is pocket-friendly," Ateena said pointing at the fancy, cream and plum cakes.





"We prefer cream cakes because it is pretty to look at and in the Christmas flavour and decoration. I personally like cheesecakes and honey cakes. We have them at home and today I am focusing on plum cakes only," Ateena added chuckling.

Rejoy, the Manager of Ambrosia told ANI that this year is much better. "We have new flavours and new traditions. Last year everyone was after icing cakes, and fresh cream cakes but this year everyone has returned to that plum cake tradition. Classic plum is our new variety in which our chefs are putting much effort. It is a premium and fast-moving item this year," he said.

Abrosia shop has varieties of plum cakes and icing cakes ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 6,000.

"We have different varieties of plum cakes. Comparatively, this year is much better. After covid, everybody is enjoying shopping and we expect a much more crowd during the evening time," Rejoy said.

Icing cake and cream cakes in Abrosia have a price tag, starting from Rs 730. "We have different varieties of cakes which go upto Rs 6,000. Varieties are coming up each hour and our chefs are trying their own recipes and bringing new varieties. This year we are trying for sugarless and eggless plum cakes," Rejoy added.

The cake shop was also loaded with cashew nuts and different varieties of delicacies like Halwa.

Kukku Vinod, owner of Ambrosia was expecting good business this year.



"After the past couple of years, people are really in the mood for celebration. We have around 10-20 varieties of plum cakes. Apart from plum, we have varieties of cakes. We are well prepared for Christmas," Kukku told ANI.

We found a change in trend this year. People are coming and asking for plumcakes. So as a result, we were also planning to promote plum cake more this year. We are getting very good response from the public," he added. (ANI)

