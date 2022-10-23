People throng markets in Dibrugarh ahead of Diwali

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): People in Dubrgarh on Sunday thronged the market ahead of the Diwali celebrations. This could be seen after the two years of Corona pandemic that normalcy has been restored and festivals are celebrated with great pomp and show.



There was a lot of enthusiasm in the city market during Diwali. After a long halt due to the pandemic, a smile was seen on the faces of the shopkeepers as people thronged the markets.

During this time, many temporary shops were seen in the market. The sale of colourful lamps, home decoration items, lights, firecrackers, etc. was also fierce. At the same time, there was a crowd of buyers at flower garlands and sweet shops. There was an atmosphere of joy everywhere.

In Guwahati, a heavy crowd was seen in the market for the purchase of firecrackers and other items for the festive season. (ANI)

