People throng markets in Doda, Imphal for Eid shopping flouting social distancing norms

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Social distancing norms were flouted as people thronged markets for the purchases here on Saturday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

A resident of Doda said, "Doda is a green zone but it does not mean we have to be complacent. People were seen violating the norms of social distancing today. Even the administration is not as active as it was earlier."

"There was no social distancing in markets. What is the need for shopping for festival amid pandemic? The administration has also lowered the guard after relaxations in lockdown. I appeal to people to take precautionary measures", Khalid Najeeb Surawardhy, Imam of Jamia Masjid, Doda said.

Meanwhile, people also thronged markets in Imphal for festive purchases.

A shopkeeper in Imphal, Lourembam Maipakpi Chanu said, "We are trying our best to maintain social distancing but not everyone is listening. I am jobless now due to lockdown, so I am helping my parents here."

On the other hand, shopkeepers in Siliguri, West Bengal said that not many people are buying items for Eid.

Feroz, a shop owner said,"We are under lockdown for 2 months, people don't have money in their hands. Just because markets are open doesn't mean we are celebrating. Pandemic is for everyone"

Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on May 25, and the people are urged to take all COVID-19 related precautions and maintain social distancing, said Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Saturday. (ANI)

