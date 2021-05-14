Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Social distancing norms were flouted as people thronged markets for the purchases near Hyderabad's Charminar area on Thursday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
People were seen shopping without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.
In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana has imposed a 10-day statewide lockdown from Wednesday.
Apart from Telangana, many other states have imposed curfew in the wake of COVID-19 and due to which the streets wear a deserted look in many parts of the country.
In Karnataka's Mangaluru MLA UT Khader offered Eid prayers at home as state-wide lockdown is imposed till May 24.
Kerala also remained under lockdown on Eid ul-Fitr today. The state yesterday reported 43,529 new cases of COVID-19
Meanwhile, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. (ANI)
People throng markets in Hyderabad for Eid shopping flouting social distancing norms
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2021 13:56 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Social distancing norms were flouted as people thronged markets for the purchases near Hyderabad's Charminar area on Thursday ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.