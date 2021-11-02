People throng markets in Nagpur on Dhanteras

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): As the Diwali festival began with Dhanteras on Tuesday, people thronged markets in Maharashtra's Nagpur for gold and silver shopping.

People were seen full of enthusiasm at jewellery shops in Nagpur today.

Speaking to ANI, Sanchita, a customer at a jewellery shop said, "The culture of purchasing gold or silver on Dhanteras has been built over many years in my family. So, every year on this day, we buy gold or silver irrespective of its price."

She further said that the crowd in markets is back to normal now because the COVID-19 situation is still better than the previous year in the state. "We are thinking about what to buy today from this shop. Moreover, gold is a part of the investment for us, but it has cultural values for our parents," Sanchita added.



Jewellery shop manager, Pratiksha Das said, "This year, enthusiasm in people can be seen on their faces. Every branch of our shop is full. we are here since 8 am today. We have a new and exclusive collection of jewellery this year."

The shop manager also said that that people have a good chance of purchasing gold or silver jewellery on this Dhanteras. "As COVID-19 situation is better, people are coming out for shopping. We have sent messages about new jewellery collection to all our customers," she added.

Das said that people prefer to buy gold or silver coins of Goddess Lakshmi. "Apart from Dhanteras, wedding season has also come, so people are buying gold and silver jewellery," the manager said.

Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar.

Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. (ANI)

