People throng Noida hospital to get COVID vaccines, flout norms

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): People thronged at a hospital in NOIDA flouting the pandemic norms to take their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The incident was reported at Government District Hospital, Sector 30, Noida where a large number of people gathered to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses. People were seen not maintaining the social distancing.

The hospital administration said that many people could not get vaccinated in the last two days as there was less stock of vaccines. Now after, the sufficient doses provided to the hospital, people gathered to get their jab.



"For last two days, we were getting fewer dosses of COVID vaccines. On Monday, we got 3,000 vaccine doses. Our staff is there to aware people to follow COVID norms. We also made a new centre," the Chief Medical Superintendent told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday. The new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 17,06,739.

As many as 195 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 16,81,912. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 2,181.

The new fatalities mounted the COVID death toll in the state to 22,646. (ANI)

