People trying to enter Andhra from Telangana stopped in Jogulamba Gadwal amid lockdown

Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): People trying to enter Andhra Pradesh from Telangana were stopped at Pulluru toll gate in Jogulamba Gadwal here amid nationwide lockdown.

Andhra Pradesh police did not allow the vehicles towards Kurnool. People alleged that they were not allowed even they have No Objection Certificates (NOC).

On the other hand, Telangana police did not allow students from Nandyal who want to go towards Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

