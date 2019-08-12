People unable to offer Namaz in Kashmir Ghati amid high security, says PDP MP

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Security has not been relaxed in Kashmir Ghati, and people are not able to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway said on Monday.

"I would like to tell you that many people were not able to offer Namaz in Kashmir Ghati on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha today, due to high security. The situation is such that I am not able to contact my own family members there. Security has not been relaxed here on the occasion of Eid, Kashmir Ghati is still under high security," Laway told ANI.

"Eid-Ul-Adha is an important festival for all the Muslims and just imagine how sad it must be for us that we are not able to offer Namaz and celebrate this festival happily this year. This festival of love and joy has been turned into a problematic situation in Kashmir Ghati," he added.

On Sunday, former Home Minister P Chidambaram had said if there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched Article 370.

When asked on the senior Congress leader's statement, Laway said, "These are Chidambaram's own ideas, however even we condemn the abrogation of Article 370. This is an injustice done to the entire Jammu and Kashmir state and even Ladhak. This should not have happened."

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah.

In Srinagar, a large number of devotees gathered at mohalla mosques today to offer prayers, amid tight security.

Security was beefed up as the Centre withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

