People understanding CAA, coming on roads to support it: Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Telangana BJP president K Laxman on Thursday said the confusion over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is getting cleared and people are demonstrating their support for it.

"People are now understanding the Citizenship Amendment Act and they themselves are coming on roads supporting it. In Telangana, BJP has taken out major rallies in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwal and Vikarabad," Laxman said.

He said that the party is also organising meetings with intellectuals and conducting seminars on CAA.

Targeting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Laxman said, "You speak about Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Who is Taslima Nasreen? Was she not a Bangladeshi Muslim? When she came to Hyderabad from Bangladesh, you (AIMIM) warned her not to enter the city."

"When she went to Kolkata as a refugee for shelter, Mamata Benerjee asked her to go away," he added.

Laxman alleged that Congress has always divided poor people in the name of religion.

He also blamed the Congress party for unemployment. "They ruled the country for around 60 years," he said. (ANI)

