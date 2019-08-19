People vexed with family and corrupt rule, Oppn leaders joining BJP: Telangana BJP President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Laxman on Monday said that people are vexed with the family rule adding that leaders from the opposition are joining their party.

"People are vexed with family rule and corrupt rule in the state. People now looking for a change. Leaders from all the opposition parties are joining the BJP," Laxman told ANI.

He said that the BJP has already completed 12 lakhs of membership in the state and has enough political space.

"The people of Telangana have lost faith in the Congress party. They don't even play an opposition role in the state. They have become a friendly party to the ruling TRS. People want a corrupt-free government like Narendra Modi government in Telangana," Laxman said.

He said that the BJP alone can take on the TRS in the state.

"We are going to prove that BJP is a viable option in Telangana," Laxman said. (ANI)

