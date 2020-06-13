People violate social distancing norms at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A large number of people were found violating social distancing norms at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, amid relaxations in lockdown restrictions.

Even though social distancing norms were flouted, the buyers and vendors present at the market were seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure.

The road outside the market was also jammed because of the large number of vehicles queued up in the morning today.

According to the state health department, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike after 2,137 COVID-19 positive cases reported on Friday, and the total number of positive cases here stands at 36,824, including 1,212 deaths and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged patients. (ANI)