People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market

Digha (Bihar) [India], April 11(ANI): People were seen crowding in a vegetable market in Digha area in Patna on Saturday in complete violation of the social distancing norms advised by the government amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The governments of various states across the country have asked people to maintain social distancing at all times and to avoid stepping outside unnecessarily, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Today is the 18th day out of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

PM Modi had appealed to all citizens to follow government advisories, maintain social distancing and take necessary precautions.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bihar is 60. Till now, one death has been reported in the state.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases. So far, 642 patients have either been cured and discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

