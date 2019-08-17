People wade through water in Sheopur, MP
People wade through water in Sheopur, MP

People wade through streets as heavy rains unleash deluge in Sheopur

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:36 IST

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Sheopur city of Madhya Pradesh was flooded on Saturday as heavy downpour swept through the area unleashing a deluge on the streets.
Not only the streets, but even the bridges were submerged due to the swelling of Chambal and Parvati rivers.
The heavy rainfall and deep water in some spots did not stop the locals from getting out, with many of them wading through several feet of water to reach their respective destinations.
The relentless rain has also caused flooding in Mandsaur and Shivpuri district, forcing people to leave their homes and shift to relief centres set up by the state government.
Yesterday, in Mandsaur district, floodwaters entered Pashupatinath temple. The water entered the shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva submerging the sanctum sanctorum under several feet of water. State Disaster Response Force from Ratlam and Indore have been pressed into the service for carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)

