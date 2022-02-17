People who are not safe in their houses need to wear hijab, says BJP's Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya on Wednesday said that the people who are "not safe in their houses need to wear hijab" adding that they are not required to wear it at the educational institutions.



Addressing an event on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti here, Sadhvi said, "People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study."

"No need to wear hijab anywhere. Hindus are of such culture that we do not need to wear hijab anywhere," she added.

