People who attended Tablighi Jamaat should come forward: Advocate of Maulana Muhammad Saad

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Musharraf Ali Khan, advocate of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Muhammad Saad, urged people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi to come forward and report to the authorities.

"People who visited Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) should come forward and tell the authorities about themselves. As responsible citizens it's our duty to help the administration and follow their orders," Musharraf Ali Khan said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Markaz in a joint operation by authorities which lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had carried out a sanitisation of the premises and nearby area. (ANI)

