People who control Delhi Police responsible for violence: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday blamed the central government for the violence that rattled parts of Delhi during the last three days.

"People who are in power, who control the police are responsible for it. They (BJP leaders) have been giving inflammatory speeches. The society will naturally bear the brunt of such statements," Baghel told reporters here.

Violence erupted in northeast Delhi on Monday after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it clashed with each other, leading to arson and vandalism in the area.

The clashes fanned out to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi until Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, died and over 200 got injured.

NSA Ajit Doval who has been tasked with containing the violence visited the violence-hit areas to take stock of the situation and spoke with the locals. He asked the people to maintain peace and assured safety for all. (ANI)

