People who have joined other parties, will never be able to create history: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Taking a dig at those who have recently left the party and joined other parties, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that rats are the first to leave the sinking ship.

Gadkari, who was speaking at 'Swayam Rojgar Prerna Abhiyan' here, said: "People, who have left the party and joined other parties, will never be able to create history. People also change their parties as soon as the government changes."

"Political scenarios do not take time to change. Politicians should focus on the welfare of society, rather than focusing on politics. More and more work should be done in society's interest. People never take power politics into consideration. The only thing they remember is the good work for the betterment of society," he said.

The event">event had been organised by the Lokmat Samachar Group for launching its 'Political Icon' coffee table book. (ANI)

