People who tested negative for coronavirus discharged from ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): People quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in Delhi's Chhawla started leaving for their homes on Monday after they were found negative for coronavirus infection.

It is expected that about 200 people may leave for their destinations from the ITBP facility at Chhawla by late Monday night including the seven Maldivians, the ITBP said on Monday.

It is also expected that all the people may be released by Tuesday evening, it said.

As a goodwill gesture, the ITBP presented a rose and a calendar to each of the person leaving the facility. The government also provided conveyance to all the people. There are seven children including an infant in the group, it said. (ANI)

