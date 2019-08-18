People will re-elect Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana CM: Rajnath Singh

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Lauding the governance of Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power once again in the state.

Singh, who was addressing a public gathering at the inaugural ceremony of 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra', asserted that the people of Haryana would re-elect Khattar as the chief minister.

"BJP didn't have any chief ministerial name in the 2014 assembly elections, but when BJP won with full majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana's Chief Minister. In the last five years, the results of work done by the Chief Minister proved that he is an able chief minister," Singh said.

Referring to work done by the Prime Minister and Khattar, he said that they have together opened the new vistas of development.

He appealed to the people to be mindful while electing their representative in the upcoming assembly elections.

"In Haryana, there has been an investment of Rs 85,000 crore in the last five years. In 'Ease of Doing Business', Haryana has reached third position from 14th in the country and is expected to reach first place in the next two-three years," he said.

The defence minister pointed out that the state government led by Khattar had taken farmer-friendly decisions during its regime.

Meanwhile, Khattar said that a historic step of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was taken under the leadership of Modi, Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Khattar, who is BJP's first chief minister in Haryana, is seeking to secure his seat in the elections to be held later this year.

In the 2014 elections, the party crossed the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly by winning 47 seats. The BJP had ousted two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda by reducing the Congress to just 15 seats in the state.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) secured 19 and 2 seats respectively. (ANI)

