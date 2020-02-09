People without skills can't be given employment: MP Guv

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): On the inauguration of 'Hunar Haat' in Indore on Sunday, Governor Lalji Tandon said that it is not possible to give jobs to all as one can get employment only with his skills.

"It is not possible to give jobs to all as one can get employment with his skills. There was a time when the 'job' was considered a third class. People were skilled at that time and now the machine of China has come in place of skills," Tandon said in his address.

Further, he said that the government has brought schemes for people to do their business according to their needs.

In a bid to provide market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated 'Hunar Haat' in Indore.

Craftsmen, handlooms, and embroidery workers have set up their stalls in the stalls at Hunar Haat. Folk dance performers will also be performing. (ANI)

