People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration formed to safeguard identity of J-K's people: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed solely to safeguard the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said that assuming the alliance was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous.



"PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K that's been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections," Mufti tweeted.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was formed in August this year, after which National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was chosen the president of the alliance, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti as its vice-president.

Earlier, Abdullah had said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will jointly contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

