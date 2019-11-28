People's Liberation Guerilla Army posters in Mulugu

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Wall posters of People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Telangana state committee surfaced in the agency area of Mulugu district.

The posters mention that PLGA's 19th week will be observed from December 2 to December 8 across all the villages by the youth.

The posters gave a call to the youth to follow the ideals of Maoist leaders like Charu Majumdar

Attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, Minorities and Women have increased multifold; it was alleged by PLGA. It was called on to eradicate the loot of capitalists and to build a new democratic India. (ANI)

