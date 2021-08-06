Performance of women's hockey team will inspire many girls: Captain Rani Rampal's father

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 6 (ANI): After the Indian Women's Hockey team's defeat against Great Britain in the bronze medal clash at Tokyo Olympics, Captain Rani Rampal's father on Friday said that it is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the team and their performance will inspire many girls in future.

Rani's father Rampal was pleased with the team's Tokyo Olympics journey and said that she will be welcomed happily on her return.

"This is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the women's hockey team. Rani will be welcomed happily on her return. The women's hockey team will inspire many girls in future," Rampal told ANI.

While player Neha Goyal's mother Savitri Devi said that winning and losing is a part of the game and the team will win again in future.

"Winning and losing is a part of the game. I'm sure that the team will win again," Goyal's mother said.



Player Gurjeet Kaur's brother Gurucharan Singh said that even though the team lost, it was still a matter of pride to witness girls play at this level.

"It is not really a loss. It's a matter of pride for us to see our girls reach so far," said Gurucharan, whose sister scored 2 goals in the match.

Gurjeet's father also said that they had been using their generator to watch the match on TV since there was no electricity since last night.

"There is no electricity since last night. We are using a generator to watch the match. It does not matter. We just want our daughter and Team India to bring home a bronze medal today," said Satnam Singh before the match.

The Indian Women's Hockey team finished at fourth position after losing their semi-final bout to Great Britain by a margin of 3-4 at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Earlier, India had lost to Argentina by a margin of 2-1, thus setting up a bronze medal clash versus Great Britain. (ANI)

