Permanent ramp for Divyaang, senior citizens to open at Chennai's Marina Beach tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday announced that a 'permanent ramp' at Marina Beach would begin functioning from November 27.

The Corporation said that the ramp would help differently-abled citizens enjoy Marina Beach's view.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 'Permanent Ramp' in Chennai Marina Beach at 4 pm tomorrow.



The wooden 'Permanent Ramp' in Chennai Marina beach is a big relief for physically challenged people who wish to enjoy the sea breeze and waves from near the shore.

It would be a 235-metre pathway, which is 3.4 metres wide and has been built at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore just opposite Vivekananda House at Marina. Handrails are also placed throughout the ramp to help the physically challenged and senior citizens.

Many activists have been demanding this ramp at Marina Beach for over ten years.

On the occasion of World Disability Day which is celebrated on December 3, the NGOs here along with the Chennai Corporation have practised setting up a temporary ramp, so that the Divyaang people can reach near the sea.

Every year, the participants would request for a permanent ramp in Chennai beaches. (ANI)

