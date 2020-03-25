Permission granted to manufacturers of drugs, cosmetics to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitizers: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that permission has been granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitizers for a period up to June 30, 2020 and no separate licenses are required for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Jain posted a circular which states, that after careful review of the present situation and to counter the prevailing situation as an abundant precaution for disaster management and in greater public interest, the Drugs Control Department of Government of NCT of Delhi, has taken few measures.

"The label of such bottles should specify 'For sale in Delhi only' so that the manufacturers' stock is not delivered outside Delhi. That the pricing of the products so manufactured by them is within notified prices under 'The Essential Commodities Act'," the circular read.

"That the manufacturer shall abide by all the directions issued by the Government of India and the State Government in this regard from time to time, during this period," it added.

According to the circular, the Central Government vide order dated March 13, 2020 has notified hand sanitizers as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act up to June 30,2020.

It has been observed that hand sanitizers are either not available with most of the vendors in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices. Because of the excessive market demand and shortage of raw material, the prices of Iso propyl alcohol have gone up and the existing manufacturers of Iso-Propyl Alcohol (IPA) based hand sanitizers are facing difficulty to offer the said product within notified price.

The Government of India have issued directions to all State Governments and Union Territories (UTs) to enhance production of Hand Sanitizers and to ensure its availability to the consumers.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)

