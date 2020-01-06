Perpetrators of JNU violence should be arrested within 24 hours , says P Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram demanded that the perpetrators of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) be identified and arrested within 24 hours. He was addressing a press conference here on Monday.

"We demand that the perpetrators of violence be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. We also demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately," said Chidambaram.

"This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India's foremost University under the watch of Central government, Home Minister, LG and Police Commissioner," he added.

He also stated that this was the 'gravest act of impunity' that has been seen in recent times.

"Nothing can be more shocking and shameful", Chidambaram said.

He also questioned Delhi Police's action over the incident and demanded that the Commissioner will be held accountable.

"Did Delhi Police not have any intelligence on this planned assault? If not, their intelligence gathering was pathetic, if they did, it was an atrocious failure of responsibility. In either event, Police Commissioner must be held accountable", Chidambaram said.

He also hailed the youth for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it is aspiring to see the youth lead the movement.

"We are gratified that students and youth are in the forefront of protests. It lifts our spirits and aspirations when we see thousands of young men & women stand up for liberty, equality, equal protection of the laws, pluralism, secularism and Constitutional morality", he said.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)